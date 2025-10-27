NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A camper was left charred after it burst into flames in North Miami over the weekend.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to reports of the scene of the blaze near Northeast Miami Place and 124th Terrace, just after 6:20 p.m. on Sunday.

Crews arrived to find the camper in the backyard of a home fully

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames quickly. No injuries were reported.

According to officials, the American Red Cross was requested to aid those displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

