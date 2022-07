NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters battled a massive fire in North Miami-Dade after a one story commercial building went up in flames.

It happened near Northwest 48th Street and 22nd Avenue, Monday night.

Fire rescue used more than 20 units to get the flames under control. No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.