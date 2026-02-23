OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Emergency crews responded to a boat up in flames in Opa-locka this past weekend.

Video posted to social mendia by Only in Dade shows the cloud of smoke near a warehouse along Ali Baba Avenue, Sunday afternoon.

Officials said a boat caught fire along with some other vehicles behind the warehouse.

Firefighters were quickly able to get the fire under control.

No injuries were reported.

