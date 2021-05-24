Crews put out boat fire near Elliott Key; no injuries

MIAMI (WSVN) - A boat caught fire in Biscayne Bay near Elliott Key.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the burning vessel just before 3:30 p.m., Sunday.

Cellphone video showed a large plume of smoke towering over the water.

Firefighters were able to put out the flames.

No one was hurt.

City of Miami Fire Rescue units also responded but were cancelled from the scene.

