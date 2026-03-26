NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An apartment unit went up in flames overnight in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to a call of an apartment blaze on Northwest Second Avenue and Biscayne River Drive, just after 5:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Crews arrived to find smoke and flame pouring out of a unit in the one-story building.

Firefighters quickly deployed hose lines to extinguish the flames.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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