NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters rushed to keep a fire from spreading at an apartment complex in North Miami.

The fire broke out Sunday inside of an apartment unit near Northeast Fifth Avenue and 123rd Street.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the blaze was put out quickly. Soot was visible above the door, and a window appeared to be blown out.

Officials said the American Red Cross was contacted to help the family that lived at the apartment.

