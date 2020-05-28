Crews pump out floodwater in Miami Shores

MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - The heavy rain is no longer falling, but the floodwater is sticking around in parts of South Florida.

Crews started cleaning and pumping out the floodwater in Miami Shores Thursday morning, and although the water has already receded a bit, it has left significant damage to homes in other parts of Miami-Dade.

Chiffon Hill-Rainey said she’s been mopping up the mess in every room of her Northwest Miami-Dade home.

“You can still see it’s still wet in here, but water,” she said as she walked around her room. “I see it trying to get all up in here. Water, water, water, water — pretty [much] all the way through the house. I’ve been mopping up ever since it happened. I’m still mopping. I woke up mopping.”

Hill-Rainey’s street is so deep underwater some small fish can be seen swimming through it.

“This the worst we ever saw it. It never been where we had to stay in the house and water coming in all our place,” Hill-Rainey said. “It never been this way, so we can’t understand why it’s like this now.”

The feeling about the flooding is mutual for residents of Miami Shores.

“My neighbor who lives up the top of the street is saying he’s never seen anything like this before,” resident Jamie Evans said. “Our next-door neighbor has lived here 20 years, he’s never seen it like this. It used to get bad and then they fixed the drains, but yeah, this is the first for us for sure.”

Evans kept an eye on the water levels outside his home and has been getting updates from the crew that has been trying to clear up Northeast 90th Street and 10th Avenue all day. He pointed out how high the flood got by the water marks on his fence.

“They’ve already taken out about a foot, 12 inches overnight,” he said. “There’s probably about six or seven inches left to go.”

Evans said his family’s garage is flooded, but the rest of the house is okay.

“It’s still a headache, but yeah, nothing too crazy,” he said.

He’s happy to see the floodwater going down slowly but surely and is hoping like many others that the rain that caused all this doesn’t come back any time soon.

“It wasn’t going down. The ground was just saturated,” he said.

Many people across South Florida are keeping an eye on the forecast and hoping the weather stays dry.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.