SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters came to the rescue of a Southwest Miami-Dade family’s dog after a fire broke out inside their home.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the house fire near the intersection of Southwest 97th Avenue and 183rd Street, just after 8 a.m., Sunday.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the kitchen. They knocked down the blaze before it spread through the property.

But their work didn’t end there. Firefighters also found and returned the family’s pet to the homeowner.

MDFR crews later posed for a picture with the homeowner and the canine.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.