SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - First responders in South Miami-Dade performed a water rescue following reports of a car submerged in a canal.

The incident happened early Saturday morning at the Black Point Marina near Southwest 244th Street and 87th Avenue.

Investigators said four people were inside the vehicle, including a minor.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue deployed four divers to make the save.

The victims are were pulled from the water and taken to a nearby hospital in unknown conditions.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

