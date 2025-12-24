NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters came to the rescue of two pets after a fire broke out at a mobile home in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Ten Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze in the area of Northwest 36th Street and 30th Avenue, at around 6:25 p.m. on Tuesday.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke billowing from the mobile home. They deployed hose lines through the structure in order to conduct a fire attack and knock down the flames.

Firefighters were able to pull two dogs out of the burning home. No one was hurt.

The American Red Cross is helping the impacted residents as investigators attempt to determine what sparked the flames.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.