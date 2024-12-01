MIAMI (WSVN) - Firefighters rushed in to a restaurant at a hotel in downtown Miami after a fire broke out.

City of Miami Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze at Zuma Restaurant, located at the Kimpton EPIC Hotel at 270 Biscayne Blvd., just after 12:45 p.m. on Sunday.

Cellphone video posted online by Only n Dade showed smoke billowing from the business.

Investigators said the fire sparked in the kitchen of the restaurant.

Crews were able to quickly put out the flames and were able to contain them to the restaurant.

No one was hurt.

Though the hotel was not affected, the restaurant will remain closed due to the extensive smoke and water damage.

