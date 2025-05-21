SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are keeping a close eye on a smoky situation in Southwest Miami-Dade.

7Skyforce hovered above a small grass fire near Southwest 127th Avenue and 133rd Street, Wednesday afternoon.

The same wooded area caught fire last week.

Crews with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and the Florida Forest Service continue to monitor the flames.

No injuries have been reported.

At last check, the fire has burned four and a half acres with 90% containment, officials said.

