SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are keeping a close eye on a smoky situation, as a grass fire rages in Southwest Miami-Dade.

7Skyforce hovered above the flames near Southwest 128th Avenue and 128th Street, Wednesday afternoon.

A large section of trees was scorched in a fire that’s been burning since last week.

Crews with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and the Florida Forest Service continue to monitor the flames.

At last check, the fire has burned four and a half acres with 0% containment, officials said.

