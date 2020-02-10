Crews making final preps for Miami International Boat Show

MIAMI (WSVN) - One of the world’s largest boating events is about to drop anchor in South Florida.

7News cameras captured crews making final preparations for this year’s Miami International Boat Show, Monday.

The Miami Marine Stadium Park & Basin will showcase more than 1,400 of the newest boats, along with equipment, gear and electronics, during the five-day event.

“We’ll open Thursday to one of the largest events that South Florida can offer,” said Larry Berryman, the show’s director, “and certainly the largest collection of boating and marine accessories anywhere in the world.”

The event is scheduled to run through Monday.

