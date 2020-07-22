Crews lift overturned truck from turnpike extension in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews lifted an overturned truck on the turnpike extension in Miami Gardens.

The truck was blocking the southbound lanes to Northwest 27th Avenue and University Drive, at around 1:30 a.m., Wednesday.

Heavy machinery was needed to lift the truck upright and then tow it away from the scene.

Officials cleared the blocked lanes at around 7 a.m.

The cause of the incident remains unknown.

