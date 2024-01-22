NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters battled fierce flames at a home in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of a house fire near Northwest 84th Avenue and 177th Street, at around 7:30 p.m., Sunday.

Flames and smoke were seen billowing from the back of the residence.

Crews were able to contain and knock down the blaze.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

