SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rita and Ron, South Florida’s favorite bald eagles, overcame an emergency involving one of their eaglets, thanks to some dedicated first responders.

Saturday morning, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews climbed 85 feet to remove fishing line from the nest where the eagles have been raising their eaglets, named R-1 and R-2.

The previous night, officials with Zoo Miami recognized the line that was wrapped around R-2’s leg and kept the bird from flying.

Officials said the line was likely attached to a fish the parents brought in for food.

Crews were able to help R-2 break the line with the force of its flight.

R-1 flew from the nest several days ago.

Officials said crews’ efforts were a collaboration between Wildlife Rescue of Dade County, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and the Ron Magill Conservation Endowment at the Zoo Miami Foundation.

