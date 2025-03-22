HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are gaining ground on a massive brush fire that has now burned in South Miami-Dade for 10 days.

Firegihters were still on the ground Saturday, while others took to the skies to drop water into the flames that have raged for days, scorching over 27,000 acres.

But officials said they have made progress.

“The winds have substantially died down, which has given us a very good opportunity for us to finish mopping up,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Andy Alvarez.

Alvarez confirmed 65% of the blaze has been contained.

“At this point, Miam-Dade Fire Rescue is obviously starting to wind down our operations, as we feel that the bulk of the fire has been contained, and what we’re doing now is what we call mop-up, which is basically just putting out those spot fires,” he said.

Card Sound Road and the 18-mile strech of U.S. 1 leading to the Florida Keys are back open to traffic following days of intermittent closures.

“But please monitor the billboards that are up from the Florida Department of Transportation,” said Alvarez.

And, despite the 10-day brush fire battle, no smoke stopped this weekend’s NASCAR races at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

“The show absolutely goes on; we’re set, we’re ready,” said Guillermo Santa Cruz, president of Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Racing fans told 7News that despite the smell of the smoke, they are enjoying themselves.

“I wondered what that was; I didn’t know. I did smell the smoke,” said a woman.

“Yeah, it didn’t stop us from coming,” said a man.

Medical experts advise residents with respiratory issues to remain indoors.

