NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A tractor-trailer became stuck in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the traffic mishap along the 3300 block of Northwest 67th Avenue, just before 6:45 p.m., Saturday.

Officials said the 18-wheeler became stuck on top of a Florida Power and Light plate.

MDFR crews performed a technical rescue in order to free the truck.

No injuries were reported, and power was not affected in the area.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.