SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A house in North Miami Beach went up in flames, leaving a man trapped inside.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the blaze near Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 183rd Lane, Saturday morning.

Firefighters encountered heavy smoke billowing through the front door. After knocking down the fire, crews searched the house and found the man unable to move.

Firefighters were able to free the man and treat him at the scene.

As of late Saturday night, the man’s current condition and the cause of the fire remain unknown.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.