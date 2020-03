MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A broken sewer pipe has been fixed and put back into service Friday in Miami Beach, near Michigan Avenue and Lincoln Road.

However, repairs are still underway for a pipe break near Pine Tree Drive and 28th Street, and another near Harding Avenue and 72nd Street.

Officials are advising residents to limit their water use in the meantime.

