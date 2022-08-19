AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Crews have repaired a sewer main break in Aventura that caused part of a street to be shut down for hours.

A contractor struck a sewer line on Northeast 207th Street and 30th Avenue, Friday afternoon.

The rupture led to the closure of westbound lanes between 30th and 34th avenues while crews worked on repairs.

There was no impact to service.

Just before 10 p.m., city officials confirmed repairs were completed and Northeast 207th Street was reopened to traffic.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.