SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have completed temporary repairs on a broken sewer line that had affected traffic in Sunny Isles Beach for hours.

The rupture happened at the intersection of Sunny Isles Boulevard and Collins Avenue, Monday.

Southbound traffic on Collins Avenue was redirected to westbound Sunny Isles Boulevard. Eastbound drivers on Sunny Isles were pushed south to Collins.

Repairs were initially expected to continue through the early morning hours on Tuesday, but by Monday night, officials confirmed the roadway reopened to traffic at around 10:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.