MIAMI (WSVN) - The search for a boater who went missing near Miami Marine Stadium has ended with the discovery of his body, authorities said.

Joustin Chavez had gone boating with his sister and several other people, Friday afternoon.

Investigators believe the 26-year-old, who was visiting South Florida from Virginia, somehow fell off the vessel.

U.S. Coast Guard crews searched for hours by air and boat.

Chavez’s body was recovered in the waters by the Rickenbacker Causeway, off Brickell Avenue.

