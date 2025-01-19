NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews extinguished a yacht fire on the Miami River that sparked overnight behind a strip club in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the blaze near Booby Trap On The River, along the 3600 block of Northwest South River Drive, early Sunday morning.

Officials said about 15 people were on board the 95-foot vessel when heavy smoke began to fill the cabin.

“We got everybody off the boat, and then, within maybe five minutes after that, the flames just started to come through the top of the boat and through the sides,” said Michael Markefka with Booby Trap.

The nightclub which was evacuated as a precaution while firefighters worked to knock down the flames.

Some 30 firefighters responded to the firefight.

“Because of the fuel, the fuel on board and the size of the vessel, it was a large fire, very difficult to fight,” said MDFR spokesperson Nicholas DiGiacomo.

Crews were able to put out the fire. However, the yacht sank and was declared a total loss.

“Because of how much water the vessel took on, she ended up rolling and capsizing at the dock, and unfortinately, taking two pylons with her,” said DiGiacomo.

Units remained at the scene to contain fuel from the vessel and minimize environmental impacts.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.