NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews have extinguished a yacht fire that sparked overnight in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Heavy smoke filled the air near the 3600 block of Northwest South River Drive, early Sunday morning.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews were at the scene putting out the flames.

The boat fire has since been extinguished. However, the yacht was left a total loss.

Units remained at the scene to contain fuel from the vessel and minimize environmental impacts.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

