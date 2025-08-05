MEDLEY, FLA. (WSVN) - A warehouse fire prompted a swift response from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue early Tuesday morning.

Fire units responded to reports of a warehouse fire at Nando Grill, located in the 8300 block of Northwest 70th Street at 7:20a.m.

At the scene, crews encountered heavy smoke and flames pouring from the rear of the building.

While some firefighters climbed a ladder to gain access to the roof to ventilate the vacant structure, others went inside the building to locate the source.

The fire was quickly upgraded to a second alarm fire, which allows more units to respond and assist in the fire fight.

The majority of flames were knocked down a short while after but crews remained on the scene to monitor the structure for any hotspots.

No injuries were reported.

