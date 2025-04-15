MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews were able to extinguish a car fire at Miami International Airport.

Cellphone video captured the SUV engulfed in flames in the departure area early Tuesday morning.

All traffic needed to be temporarily redirected to the arrival level until the area on the departure level was cleared and the car was towed.

According to officials, the departure level roadway, as well as the affected TSA checkpoint, has since reopened.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.