NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews extinguished a trailer fire that broke out next to a concrete plant in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Six Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to reports of an unoccupied vehicle on fire in the area of Northwest 137th Avenue and 12th Street, just before 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Crews arrived to find the trailer engulfed in flames.

Firefighters attacked the flames from all sides, using hoses and foam to put it out quickly.

One person was checked out by first responders, but didn’t need to go to the hospital.

No injuries were reported.

