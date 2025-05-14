SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews extinguished a trailer fire in Southwest Miami-Dade that left three people displaced.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, fierce flames erupted from two campers, including a farm, plant nursery and fruit stand, on a property along 177th and 104th Street.

“Attention smoke seen at 17721 Southwest 104th Street,” was heard over the Broadcastify.

Fire crews responded and managed to get the blaze under control in 30 minutes.

Three residents were seen watching in tears from the road as firefighters worked to save what they could.

No one was injured; however, all residents have been left without a home.

“At approximately midnight, MDFR received reports of a fully-involved trailer fire,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Lt. Arnold Piedrahita. “Fortunately for us, the two campers were located at the outer corner of the property. We were able to make a quick extinguishment. Six fire crews took about 30 minutes to get the fire under control. Luckily there were no victims. No one was inside the campers at the time, and no firefighters were injured. Three of the people that were living in the camper at the time were able to escape the fire; however, they will be displaced. We are currently in the process of determining whether they need the Red Cross for assistance.”

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

