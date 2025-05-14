NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A tractor-trailer was engulfed in flames in Northwest Miami-Dade Wednesday morning.

The incident happened around 11.a.m. along 70th Avenue and 25th Street.

7Skyforce hovered above as the gas tank exploded—smoke billowed into the air and could be seen from miles away.

Crews were able to extinguish the flames.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still unclear.

