AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Crews were seen battling a fire at a storage facility in Aventura.

The incident occurred just after 1 a.m., Thursday, in the area of Northeast 188 Street and 29th Avenue.

Multiple engines and a hazmat team rushed to the area to put out the flames.

The cause of the blaze is currently unclear.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.