MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The residents of a Miami Gardens home called 911 after learning their shed was on fire.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue received the emergency call shortly after 5:30 a.m., Thursday.

When crews arrived to the area near the 20100 block and Northwest 34th Court, they said flames were coming from a shed against the wall of the house.

The fire was put out and no one was hurt.

The State Fire Marshall is conducting an investigation to determine what started the fire.

