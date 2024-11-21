HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - The residents of a Hialeah home called 911 after learning their shed was on fire.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue received the emergency call shortly after 5:30 a.m., Thursday.

When crews arrived to the area of 2080 E 34th Street they said flames were coming from a shed against the wall of the house.

The fire was put out and no one was hurt.

The State Fire Marshall is conducting an investigation

