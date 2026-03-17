NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews made quick work of a fire fight behind a South Florida home.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, units were dispatched to reports of a structure fire in the area of 2951 NW 101st Street in Northwest Miami-Dade just after 5:30 p.m., Monday.

Officials say the flames sparked inside of a shed behind the home.

Firefighters were able to get it under control before it could spread to the house.

No injuries were reported.

An investigation into what led to the fire is underway.

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