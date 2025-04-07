NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews were able to get the upper hand on an RV fire.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the Gladeview neighborhood near Northwest 76th Street and 31st Avenue on Monday morning.

The fire engulfed the entire vehicle and sent heavy smoke into the air.

Firefighters extinguished the flames but the vehicle ended up charred.

It remains unclear what caused the fire or if anyone was hurt.

