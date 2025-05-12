NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews extinguished a fire that erupted from an RV in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Units conducted a fire attack after locating the vehicle surrounded by a massive cloud of smoke near the area of Northwest 9th Avenue and 79th Street, Monday morning. The call was then upgraded to a second alarm fire due to the threat of possible extensions.

Crews were able to control the blaze before it extended and the fire has since been placed under control.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

