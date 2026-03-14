OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A family is recovering after a patio fire that spread into their Opa-locka home caused heavy damage.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the fire broke out on the patio before spreading inside of the home located near Sharar Avenue and Ahmad Street, Friday evening.

Upon arrival, crews found flames coming from the rear patio and smoke pouring out of the windows.

Firefighters performed an aggressive attack to extinguish the flames quickly.

Photos provided by MDFR shows firefighters walking through the burnt home to check for remaining hot spots.

A young girl and an adult were checked out by paramedics at the scene but no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

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