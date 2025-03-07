NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews extinguished a massive fire that engulfed at least three luxury boats in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Heavy smoke was seen pouring out of the boats in the 3200 block of Northwest N. River Drive, near Miami International Airport early Friday morning.

Both Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office responded, setting up hoses and shutting down the entire street as crews battled the fire for hours.

According to MDFR, two 60-foot yachts and one 90-foot yacht were reported to have caught on fire.

One of the yachts has been completely submerged, while another is nearly under the water as well.

Foam was seen laying across the river, yachts and docks as firefighters continue to work on the scene.

Although initially other boats may have been at risk, it is unclear how the fire spread.

According to authorities, no injuries have been recorded.

Drivers in the area should be prepared to be rerouted.

The fire has since been extinguished, however officials are still working at the scene.

How the fire started, as well as the risk of nearby boats, is currently unclear.

