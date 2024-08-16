MIAMI (WSVN) - Crews extinguished an apartment fire in Miami.

City of Miami Fire Rescue crews responded to the multi-residential fire, just before 10 a.m. on Thursday.

Firefighters entered the home and were able to get the upper hand on the flames within a few minutes.

Photos shared by MDFR shows water being sprayed into a building, crews on scene, and light smoke coming from the residential building.

No injuries were reported.

