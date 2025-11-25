OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters took on a blaze after a fire broke out inside a junkyard in Opa-locka.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, crews responded to reports of a junkyard fire near the 13000 block of Cairo Lane shortly after 8:00 p.m., Monday.

Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke and flames pouring from the back of the junkyard, with multiple vehicles fully engulfed in flames.

Crews deployed foam and utilized aerial ladders to attack the fire from multiple angles, extinguishing the blaze after two hours.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

