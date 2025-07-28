WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters are battling fierce flames after a massive fire broke out at the Miccosukee Reservation in West Miami-Dade.

Video shared with 7News showcased an aerial view of the blaze that first broke out at around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday in the area of Southwest Eighth Street.

Over 25 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the three-alarm blaze, locating three structures fully engulfed by flames with a possible extension to nearby vehicles.

Crews quickly began a fire attack to extinguish the flames and protect adjacent homes and vehicles.

At last check, there are no reports of injuries.

The fire has since been placed under control. The cause is under investigation.

