Crews extinguish house fire in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters have put out a fire that left a home damaged in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene in the area of Southwest 22nd Street and 62nd Avenue, just before 4 a.m., Wednesday.

7News cameras captured charred parts of the home as firefighters sprayed water.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

