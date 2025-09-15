SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family who lives in the Olympia Heights neighborhood in Southwest Miami-Dade are picking up the pieces after an overnight fire forced them out of their home.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue quickly responded to the home located along Southwest 40th Terrace around 1:15a.m. Monday in reference to a fire.

Crews conducted a thorough search of the house and evacuated all residents. No injuries were reported.

Within a matter of minutes, the fire was brought under control, though fire officials later returned to the residence to contain flare-ups.

Though the family refused to speak with 7News on camera, they appear to be in good spirits and are receiving support from their neighbors.

