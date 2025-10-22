NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews extinguished a house fire that broke out in North Miami.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue were dispatched to the area of a reported house fire near Northeast 15th Avenue and 131st Road at around 7:15 p.m.

Crews quickly got the fire under control.

Officials said there was one person inside the home but they managed to escape unharmed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

