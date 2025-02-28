NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames that consumed a home in North Bay Village.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the house fire near Mutiny Avenue and South Treasure Drive, Friday afternoon.

7News cameras captured flames shooting out from the windows, along with heavy black smoke.

Three cars were damaged by the blaze.

It remains unclear what started the fire.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.