HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have put out a fire that broke out inside a two-story house in a Hialeah neighborhood.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, located in the area of East Fifth Ave and 23rd Street, at around 5:45 p.m., Friday.

Firefighters cut through a fence to gain access to the home and were seen attempting to put out the massive blaze.

The power has gone out in several neighboring homes.

No injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.