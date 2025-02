HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A home in Hialeah Gardens went up in smoke Monday night.

Smoke and flames were seen pouring out of a home near Northwest 114th Street and 92nd Avenue at around 8:15 p.m.

Crews arrived to put out the flames inside.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

