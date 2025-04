NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A house erupted in flames in North Miami Beach.

Cellphone video captured a vacant home engulfed in flames near Northeast 20th Avenue and 137th Street, early Wednesday morning.

Fire crews quickly knocked down the flames.

The house was badly burnt. Crews were seen cleaning up damage outside.

It’s unclear what started the fire.

