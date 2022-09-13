NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An overpass median and palm trees underneath a Metrorail track were engulfed in flames near a road in Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the grass fire started near Northwest 39th Street and Northwest 32nd Avenue, between the Earlington Heights and the Miami International Airport Metrorail stations, Tuesday morning.

Heavy smoke could be seen billowing into the sky from miles away.

Fire crews responded to the scene and quickly extinguished the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

